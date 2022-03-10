Transmission Developer Insists It Can Fight FERC Tariff Order

By Clark Mindock (March 10, 2022, 8:19 PM EST) -- A transmission developer has told the D.C. Circuit its standing to fight the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of a tariff shift is "self-evident," since it competes for contracts and would clearly be injured if rules kept it out. Transmission developer L.S. Power, industrial electric consumers and others on Wednesday told the court they believed FERC's decision to approve proposed tariff revisions put forth by regional grid operator Midcontinent Independent System Operator were injurious. Responding to concerns raised last month by FERC and a three-judge panel during oral arguments, L.S. Power said the decision to approve MISO's plan to lower the voltage threshold...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS