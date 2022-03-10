Maine's Longtime Insurance Chief Set To Retire

By Josh Liberatore (March 10, 2022, 1:10 PM EST) -- Maine Bureau of Insurance Superintendent Eric Cioppa will retire next month, his administration announced, bringing an end to a 33-year career with the state's insurance regulator that included over a decade as its chief administrator. Cioppa, 63, will retire from the bureau April 1, the administration announced Wednesday. He told his staff he was retiring to spend more time with family, according to the announcement. Cioppa told Law360 he considered staying on as superintendent, but he wasn't quite ready to commit to another five-year term. "It was not an easy decision, but the timing was right. My wife and I wanted...

