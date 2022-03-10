La. Insurance Chief Says Catastrophe Bills Target Hurricanes

By Eli Flesch (March 10, 2022, 10:21 PM EST) -- Louisiana's insurance commissioner and two legislative leaders announced a series of proposals Thursday that they say would help strengthen homeowners and the insurance market in a state that has been hit hard by powerful hurricanes. Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon and two lawmakers on Thursday announced a six-bill catastrophe package that among other things would require insurers to increase their operating funds and to update policyholders on the claims process when third-party adjusters are used. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte) The six bills comprising the package include measures to require insurers to maintain progressively higher operating surpluses, and allow homeowners to apply for...

