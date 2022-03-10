SBSB Law And Eastham Merge, Create 110-Atty Firm

By Emma Cueto (March 10, 2022, 4:14 PM EST) -- Seven-year-old Schouest Bamdas Soshea & BenMaier PLLC has merged with established Houston maritime boutique Eastham Watson Dale & Forney to create a firm with about 110 attorneys named SBSB Eastham, the firms announced Thursday. The firms said that the combination, which went into effect March 1, would create a "legal powerhouse" in the maritime sector, saying that Eastham's "blue water" practice focused on ocean-going vessels and SBSB's "brown water" practice focused on inland and near-coastal waterways complement and strengthen each other. "Eastham is one of the oldest and most iconic maritime firms in Houston," SBSB Eastham Managing Partner John Schouest told Law360. SBSB Law...

