Drug Patent Critic Hits Back At Claims Research Is Flawed

By Adam Lidgett (March 10, 2022, 6:02 PM EST) -- A nonprofit that has alleged patents lead to high drug prices has defended its methods after the Senate intellectual property subcommittee's top Republican said its research was flawed. Tahir Amin, the co-executive director of the Initiative for Medicines, Access and Knowledge, or I-MAK, sent a letter on Wednesday to Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., saying it stands by its argument that the patent system is "kept opaque by the pharmaceutical industry and its well-funded supporters over the years." I-MAK said it looks at ways in which that patent system is allegedly used by the pharmaceutical industry to keep prices jacked up and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS