ITC To Launch Second Probe Of Honeywell Barcode Scanners

By Grace Dixon (March 10, 2022, 6:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission voted Thursday to probe whether Honeywell International Inc. and Hand Held Products Inc.'s imports of barcode scanners infringe a domestic manufacturer's patents, days after launching a separate investigation involving the same parties. Zebra Technologies Corp. and Symbol Technologies LLC had accused Honeywell and the barcode scanner manufacturer it acquired in 2007 of infringing four key patents for scanners, mobile computers with barcode scanning capabilities, scan engines, components and products containing the above used by big box companies, the health care industry and the government, among others, in a Feb. 4 petition. The ITC's Thursday decision echoed...

