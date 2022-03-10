Simpson Thacher-Led Fintech Raises $225M For Its Credit Biz

By Elise Hansen (March 10, 2022, 3:41 PM EST) -- Online credit platform Best Egg's parent company said Thursday it secured $225 million in a funding round guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP that will help Best Egg grow its credit card business and expand its platform. Delaware-based Marlette Holdings Inc., which owns and operates Best Egg, said the Series E round follows a year of record growth. Best Egg offers personal loans, access to credit scores and recently launched a Visa credit card offering, according to its website. The company touts loans for credit card refinancing, home improvement, moving and other occasions. Best Egg has facilitated over 1.1 million...

