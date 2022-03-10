Venture Firms To Deploy $165M To Drive Bitcoin Adoption

By McCord Pagan (March 10, 2022, 8:04 PM EST) -- On Thursday, cryptocurrency exchange platform Okcoin helped announce a $165 million initiative to develop projects to accelerate the adoption of bitcoin. Under the initiative, dubbed the Bitcoin Odyssey pledge, members such as venture capital firms Digital Currency Group, GSR and White Star Capital plan to allocate resources to projects being built on Stacks, a network used to develop apps for Bitcoin and more, as well as projects on the Bitcoin blockchain, according to a statement. "The Bitcoin Odyssey is recalibrating capital and resources back to the foundation of cryptocurrency, and that starts with Bitcoin and Stacks," Alex Chizhik, head of listings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS