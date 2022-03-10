Neobank Lunar Raises $77M To Fuel Nordic Expansion

By Elise Hansen (March 10, 2022, 8:04 PM EST) -- Nordic neobank Lunar said Thursday it nabbed €70 million (about $77 million) shortly after it launched a new cryptocurrency platform, rounding out a €280 million in a Series D funding that the fintech company says will fund further expansion. Lunar said the "Series D-2" round will help it continue its regional growth. The neobank, which has operations in Denmark, Sweden and Norway, touts itself as a financial technology company "that lets consumers and businesses handle everything money in one place." Lunar boasts more than 400,000 users and has more than 450 employees in the Nordic region, its website says. "The new...

