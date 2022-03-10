Bradley Partner Named To Alabama Bankruptcy Court

By Rick Archer (March 10, 2022, 6:47 PM EST) -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP announced Thursday that Christopher L. Hawkins, a partner at its office in Birmingham, Alabama, has been appointed by the Eleventh Circuit Court to the Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Alabama. Hawkins said in a phone interview Thursday he will be sworn in Monday. "It's an honor. I'm grateful for the opportunity," he said. A 1999 graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law, Hawkins joined Bradley Arant in 2001. The firm said he has represented both debtors and creditors in Chapter 11 cases, out-of-court restructurings and bankruptcy-related litigation, and had recently focused on...

