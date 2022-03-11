Full Fed. Circ. Asked To Undo Forum Selection Clause Ruling

By Britain Eakin (March 11, 2022, 5:38 PM EST) -- Sarepta Therapeutics has urged the full Federal Circuit to review a panel decision finding that a forum selection clause in a mutual confidentiality agreement with Nippon Shinyaku Co. barred seven Patent Trial and Appeal Board challenges to a collection of Nippon's genetic therapy patents, saying it conflicts with settled Delaware contract law. In a petition for rehearing filed Thursday, Sarepta urged the full appeals court to "correct the panel's overreach of constitutional authority," reverse the panel decision and affirm a ruling from U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark — who is in the process of taking a seat on the appeals...

