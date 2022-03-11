Kramer Levin Gains DC Presence With Robbins Russell Tie-Up

By Justin Wise (March 11, 2022, 7:25 AM EST) -- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP is combining with Washington, D.C., litigation boutique Robbins Russell Englert Orseck Untereiner & Sauber LLP, the firms announced Friday, in a move that will add 24 attorneys to Kramer Levin's bench and establish a physical office presence for the firm in the Beltway. The deal, which is due to be finalized in the coming weeks, establishes New York-based Kramer Levin's fourth office globally and brings its attorney head count to 400. The firm also has outposts in Menlo Park, California, and Paris. Leaders from both firms touted the move as a fusion of commercial litigation...

