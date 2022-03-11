Gov't To Hike Pension Plan Fraud Levy Despite Opposition

By Martin Croucher (March 11, 2022, 12:40 PM GMT) -- The government has announced that it will push ahead with a proposed increase to a levy on retirement savings plans as it seeks to cover the rising cost of compensating victims of fraud following a High Court ruling. The Department for Work and Pensions said on Thursday that it will more than double the Fraud Compensation Fund's levy, a move that lobbyists say could put an additional £5 million ($6.6 million) to the bill for the country's largest retirement savings plans. The fraud levy is fixed at a maximum charge of 75 pence per member per year, which pension plans must...

