FCA Moves To Shut Down Illegal Crypto-Currency ATMs

By Irene Madongo (March 11, 2022, 1:56 PM GMT) -- The finance watchdog said on Friday that it will order illegal ATMs that deal in cryptocurrencies to be shut down amid concerns about the risks posed by virtual assets. The Financial Conduct Authority is concerned that none of the crypto-asset firms that are registered with it is approved to offer services in virtual currencies, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, at automated teller machines. Any companies operating in the country are doing so illegally "and consumers should not be using them," the City watchdog warned. ATMs offering crypto-asset exchange services in Britain must be registered with the FCA and also adhere to local...

