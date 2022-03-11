Judges Block Money Launderers' Appeal Over Jury Directions

By Richard Crump (March 11, 2022, 3:00 PM GMT) -- The Court of Appeal refused two money launderers permission to challenge their convictions on Friday, rejecting claims that the trial judge had misdirected the jury about the standard of proof required to find them guilty. The London appeals court rejected arguments from counsel for Naif Mohammad that the conviction is unsafe because directions given by the judge "lessened the standard of proof." Mohammad, 42, was convicted in 2021 for his role in a scheme to launder £6.1 million ($8 million) through a money service business. Keir Monteith QC, representing Mohammad, presented the court with reports by two linguistic experts, which he...

