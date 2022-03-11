Desmarais Rolls Out Associate Raises, Spring Bonuses

By Emily Lever (March 11, 2022, 4:08 PM EST) -- Boutique firm Desmarais LLP told associates Friday that they will be receiving raises on the Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP scale that debuted recently — as well as spring bonuses, the firm told Law360 Pulse. The intellectual property litigation firm has matched the latest and highest BigLaw salary scale, starting at $215,000 a year for freshman associates and going up to $415,000 for the class of 2014 and older. It also fired an early salvo in the spring bonus bidding wars, promising associates $7,500 to $20,000 in May, according to a memo obtained by Pulse. "As the market continues to move,...

