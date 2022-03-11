Fate Of Alpha Latam's Ch. 11 Plan To Be Determined Monday

By Rick Archer (March 11, 2022, 8:06 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge said she would decide Monday if Colombian payday lender Alpha Latam Management's Chapter 11 plan confirmation request can overcome arguments the plan's bondholder settlement is unfair and its third-party releases go too far. At a day-long virtual hearing on Friday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge J. Kate Stickles heard counsel for Alpha Latam ask her to override objections from creditors and the U.S. Trustee's Office to its liquidation plan, including claims it would release too many third-party legal claims and that a proposal to pay a bondholder group's professional fees shouldn't be allowed. Alpha Latam and six affiliates, including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS