Cybersecurity Firm Gets Ch. 11 Liquidation Plan Approved

By Vince Sullivan (March 11, 2022, 2:26 PM EST) -- The bankrupt successor company to cybersecurity firm NS8 Inc. received approval Friday from a Delaware judge for its Chapter 11 plan of liquidation that will distribute the debtor's funds to investors allegedly hoodwinked by the fraudulent financial statements of the company's former CEO. Cyber Litigation Inc. attorney Michael Klein of Cooley LLP said during a hearing that the plan was being presented on a fully consensual basis after an agreement had been made with tort damage claimants that will see nearly $40 million in cash handed out to those impacted by the fraud perpetrated by NS8 co-founder and CEO Adam Rogas....

