Virtu Stockholder Seeks Docs In Del. On 'Up-C' Fairness

By Jeff Montgomery (March 11, 2022, 6:14 PM EST) -- Alleging company foot-dragging on disclosures and concerns that billionaire Vincent Viola and others are unfairly profiting from the "Up-C" structure of Virtu Financial Inc., a public stockholder has sued for books and records on the financial services venture in Delaware's Chancery Court. The complaint, filed late Thursday by Iron Workers Local No 55 Pension fund, pointed to lopsided distributions benefiting unitholders of the company's operating LLC. The tilt allegedly comes at the expense of stockholders who have received significantly smaller revenue distributions from the business despite an expectation that Up-C public shares would be treated much the same as membership units....

