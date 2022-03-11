Judge Lets Narrowed Philly PD Sex Bias Case Move Ahead

By Abby Wargo (March 11, 2022, 7:41 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge narrowed two female Philadelphia cops' sex bias lawsuit, but ruled that the city and police officials will have to face claims that the women were sexually harassed by a male officer, and the department and city didn't do enough to stop it. In a 93-page ruling Thursday, U.S. District Judge Karen Marston partially granted Philadelphia's motion to dismiss the remaining claims against it and select police department officials, granting summary judgment entirely to several of the named officials in the suit. Judge Marston left alive 13 of former officer Audra McCowan and officer Jennifer Allen's 22 disparate treatment,...

