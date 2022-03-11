SEC Denies ETF Applications By NYDIG And Global X

By Elise Hansen (March 11, 2022, 4:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission refused a pair of applications for bitcoin exchange-traded funds from New York Digital Investment Group and Global X Digital Assets, the latest in a string of rejections for spot bitcoin ETFs. The SEC on Thursday denied proposed rule changes from the Cboe BZX Exchange Inc. and New York Stock Exchange's Arca Inc. that would have allowed NYDIG's Bitcoin ETF and the Global X Bitcoin Trust to list and trade. The proposed funds would have held bitcoin directly and thus allow investors to track its price more closely. So far, the only bitcoin-related ETFs that the...

