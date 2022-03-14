EU Adds Another 5 Years To Chinese Aluminum Foil Duties

By Alyssa Aquino (March 14, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The European Union kept anti-dumping duties on Chinese household aluminum foil alive for another five years, saying that European producers would likely be hammered by unfairly priced imports if it let the tariffs expire. The tariffs, which range from 6.4% to 30%, will now remain in place until 2027. An investigation showed that Chinese exporters would dump their products at less than fair prices without the measures intact, the EU said Friday. Ending the tariffs "would lead to a loss of market share for EU industry, threatening jobs and the viability of production plants in several EU member states," it said....

