DOJ's Top Jan. 6 Felony Charge Faces Legal Test

By Khorri Atkinson (March 16, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's ability to charge hundreds of U.S. Capitol riot defendants with obstructing Congress' certification of President Joe Biden's 2020 election is entering a contentious legal path after a federal judge found ambiguities in the criminal statute and said prosecutors' interpretation is wrong. Judge Carl Nichols of the District of Columbia for the second time this week ruled that prosecutors cannot charge rioters with obstructing an official proceeding if they are not accused of destroying official records when supporters of then-President Donald Trump violently stormed the building in protest of his reelection defeat. The opinions issued on March 8 and...

