Justices Keep COVID Protocols In Place For March Arguments

By Ryan Boysen (March 11, 2022, 3:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will continue to hear oral arguments in person for its March session, but the courtroom will remain closed to the public in light of lingering COVID-19 fears, meaning most of those who want to listen in will have to do so via live audio stream. In a brief announcement Friday, the Supreme Court said only its nine justices, the attorneys arguing a case, journalists with full-time press credentials and "essential court personnel" will be allowed to attend in-person arguments. The court also requires everyone who attends arguments in person to receive a COVID-19 test, a requirement that's...

