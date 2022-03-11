How The ABA Helped Answer Over 200,000 Legal Qs

By Rachel Rippetoe | · Listen to article Your browser does not support the audio element.

David F. Bienvenu

What does it mean to get to 200,000 legal questions? Where is that in terms of your goals when you started this program?

How do the free answers work?

How has it been getting attorneys to volunteer? And how do you keep them going once they've signed up?

What does a program like this do to help close the access to justice gap?

Can you talk a little more about how the pandemic impacted the program?

I saw that the 2022 report showed the majority of questions were about family law or housing. When you look at those statistics, what does it say about the populations you've been able to reach with this?

The report also showed that states like Tennessee and Florida had the most attorneys sign up to help. What does it mean that Southern states saw the most activity?