4 Ways To Preserve Confidentiality Of Litigation Funding Docs

By Stewart Ackerly (March 15, 2022, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Recent decisions from the U.S. District Courts for the District of Massachusetts and the Northern District of Illinois are the latest in a string of rulings denying discovery into litigation funding documents. The Massachusetts case, Neural Magic Inc. v. Facebook Inc., involves claims for trade secret misappropriation brought by a startup, Neural Magic, against social media giant Facebook, now called Meta Platforms Inc. Facebook sought discovery of documents regarding Neural Magic's litigation funding arrangements. On Dec. 21, 2021, the court denied Facebook's request in its entirety.[1] As a threshold matter, the court determined that the requested documents were largely irrelevant, including as to the identity of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS