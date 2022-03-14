Ex-Law Firm Worker Claims Boss Surveilled, Harassed Her

By Rachel Stone (March 14, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A former law firm worker filed a lawsuit in New York federal court against Parnas & Associates PC, its owner, as well as another business in the same office space claiming her office manager sexually harassed her and used security cameras to stalk her. According to Destiny Zeno's lawsuit, which she filed Friday in the Eastern District of New York under state and city human rights laws, the law office and a medical supply company that jointly employed her did nothing while she faced an escalating pattern of harassment from her supervisor. When she came forward and reported the alleged harassment...

