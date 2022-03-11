Odyssey Portal Security Gap Verified As Developer Tackles Fix

By Brandon Lowrey (March 11, 2022, 8:31 PM EST) -- The developer of the popular Odyssey court case management software has acknowledged a security flaw that allowed a records search website to access nonpublic court files in several jurisdictions, saying it was working on fixes for each of the affected courts. In a statement posted to its website this week, Tyler Technologies said the vulnerability specifically allowed access to nonpublic records in some courts' public-facing Odyssey Portal, and not the entire Odyssey case management system. Since the flaw's discovery, courts in several states have shut down online public access to court records. Tyler said it is working with the records search...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS