Women In Antitrust Talk Careers, COVID And Work From Home

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 11, 2022, 9:48 PM EST) -- A Wilson Sonsini partner speaking at a San Francisco panel on women attorneys in competition law said Thursday she's still figuring out how to balance a post-pandemic desire to work more from home with the challenge of maintaining close work relationships, including mentorships critical to career development for women attorneys. Litigator Tina Sessions told an audience gathered for the California Lawyers Association event that she got her start in antitrust years earlier at the urging of a more experienced lawyer, Paula Blizzard, when they both worked at Keker & Van Nest LLP. "I had a fantastic mentor at my prior firm...

