FCA Fines Should Fund Compensation Levy, Trade Body Says

By Irene Madongo (March 14, 2022, 2:38 PM GMT) -- Financial penalties meted out by the City watchdog should be used to fund a consumers' compensation program to help ease the burden of costs for properly run companies, an investment industry trade association said. The Personal Investment Management and Financial Advice Association said on Friday that the £567million ($739 million) in fines levied last year by the Financial Conduct Authority on companies that breached its rules would have made up 79% of the charge on firms in the sector that funds the safety net for investors in failed businesses. The industry body said it wants the government, with the FCA, to...

