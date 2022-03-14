EU Fines Two Banks €4.3M For Capital, Liquidity Breaches

By Najiyya Budaly (March 14, 2022, 12:11 PM GMT) -- The eurozone's central bank has fined a Luxembourg lender €3.7 million ($4.1 million) and a Cypriot bank €575,000 for misreporting their capital needs and for transferring liquidity to subsidiaries without approval. The European Central Bank said on Friday that it fined the State Bank and Savings Fund — also known by its Luxemburgish name, Spuerkeess — and the Bank of Cyprus Public Co. Ltd. after they breached capital and liquidity rules. The ECB said it imposed an administrative penalty on Spuerkeess after the bank miscalculated and misreported its risk-weighted assets for seven consecutive quarters between 2017 and 2018. These assets are a measure of the...

