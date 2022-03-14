Irish Central Bank Warns Insurers Ahead Of Price-Walking Ban

By Martin Croucher (March 14, 2022, 4:26 PM GMT) -- The Central Bank of Ireland warned insurers on Monday against attempting to exploit the "behavioral vulnerabilities" of consumers, as it prepares to crack down on so-called differential pricing this year. The central bank, which regulates the insurance market, said it was concerned that insurers are offering short-term incentives to encourage clients to switch companies, rather than offering long-term good value in their products. "Financial services play a critical role in our daily lives and how we provide for our future," Colm Kincaid, director of consumer protection at the central bank, said. "Regulated firms have a duty to provide those services in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS