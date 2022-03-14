Eversheds Advises Charity Scheme On £61M Pension Deal

By Irene Madongo (March 14, 2022, 5:54 PM GMT) -- The Royal Mencap Society, a British charity for people with learning disabilities, has completed a £61 million ($80 million) bulk annuity transaction for its retirement plan with Canada Life Ltd., the U.K. insurer said on Monday. Canada Life said the deal is the pension scheme's first bulk annuity transaction and will cover 710 members. Bulk annuity insurers typically provide cover to schemes against the rising cost of providing benefits from issues such as changes in life expectancy or inflation. Nick Flynn, director of retirement income at Canada Life, said the transaction was an opportunity to display the firm's legal capabilities and expertise....

