Rio Tinto Bids $2.7B For Mining Co. Stake

By McCord Pagan (March 14, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Guided by McCarthy Tétrault LLP and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, Rio Tinto on Monday offered $2.7 billion to buy the remaining 49% stake in Canadian mining company Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. that it doesn't already own. In a statement, Rio Tinto said the $34 Canadian dollars (about $26.52) per share bid is a 32% premium to Turquoise Hill's last closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Turquoise Hill is focused on the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, and said in a separate statement it will appoint a special committee of independent directors to review the offer. "Rio Tinto strongly believes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS