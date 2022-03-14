Davis Polk, V&E Rep $950M Sale Of Natural Gas Assets

By McCord Pagan (March 14, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Energy company Williams, advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, said Monday it is buying certain natural gas-related assets of Vinson & Elkins LLP-led Trace Midstream for $950 million. Williams said in a statement that the deal for the East Texas-area gathering and processing assets of Trace, a portfolio company of Quantum Energy Partners, stands to more than double its gathering capacity in the Haynesville basin to more than 4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas. "Importantly, this is going to be the flagship of our low carbon wellhead to water venture, proving up what an important role natural...

