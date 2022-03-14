Montana Judge Strikes Down More Trump Oil And Gas Leases

By Clark Mindock (March 14, 2022, 2:18 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge has struck down more oil and gas leases sold during the Trump administration, finding the government failed to follow its own plans for prioritizing development that won't disturb an imperiled hen. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris on Friday said the leases issued on nearly a million combined acres in Wyoming and Nevada suffered from the same flaws as earlier leases he vacated during a first phase of litigation, namely that the Bureau of Land Management didn't follow its own 2015 resource management plans aimed at steering development away from important habitat for the greater sage-grouse. Judge Morris...

