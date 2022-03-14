Germany Charges Ex-Wirecard Boss With Fraud Over Collapse

By Richard Crump (March 14, 2022, 3:49 PM GMT) -- German prosecutors said on Monday that they have charged the former chief executive of Wirecard and two other ex-senior managers with fraud and false accounting in connection with the payment company's collapse in 2020. Markus Braun has been charged alongside Wirecard AG's former head of accounting, Stephan von Erffa, and the managing director of a Dubai-based subsidiary who was not identified — after a 21-month investigation, the Munich public prosecutor's office said in a statement. Prosecutors alleged in a 474-page indictment that Braun signed off financial statements for the years 2015 to 2018 that he knew were false. He is alleged...

