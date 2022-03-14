IRS Seeks Comments On Tax Returns For Estates, Trusts

By Emlyn Cameron (March 14, 2022, 11:50 AM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service asked for input Monday on tax returns for estates and trusts. The IRS said it wanted feedback on Form 1041 and its associated schedules, as well as a payment voucher and a set of frequently asked questions regarding how and where to report estate and trust income. The agency said it invited comments on the utility of the forms and FAQs, as well as other aspects, and would take input through May 14. --Editing by Roy LeBlanc....

