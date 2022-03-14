McGuireWoods Lures CFPB Deputy Enforcement Director

By Justin Wise (March 14, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods LLP said Monday that it has hired a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau deputy enforcement director, the 11th partner addition for the firm this year. Jeff Ehrlich joins McGuireWoods' Washington, D.C., office as a member of its financial services litigation practice after more than 10 years at the CFPB. He had been deputy enforcement director since 2013, leading the financial watchdog's litigation team and directing more than 100 enforcement actions against financial services providers, according to a statement. His arrival comes as financial services practitioners anticipate an uptick in regulatory enforcement under CFPB Director Rohit Chopra, a former commissioner on the...

