Saul Ewing Will Launch Formal Hybrid Work Model In May

By Matt Perez (March 14, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP will launch a hybrid work model in May that offers employees the option of coming in every Wednesday and working in person an additional four days of their choosing each month, the firm announced Monday. The firm says its "4+4 Plan" is a way to foster in-person collaboration while still allowing flexibility in schedules as the legal industry eyes office returns following the latest spike of COVID-19 cases this past winter. Starting the first week of May, employees will be encouraged but not required to come into the firm's offices every Wednesday, along with spending...

