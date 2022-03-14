Navigating Risks In FDA's New Digital Health Tech Guidance

By Janice Sperow (March 14, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 10, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration hosted a webinar[1] explaining draft guidance[2] published in December 2021 on the use of digital health technologies, or DHTs, to acquire data in remote clinical trials.[3] DHTs are any system that uses computing platforms, connectivity, software and sensors for health care and related uses.[4] During COVID-19's emergence, most clinical trials either faced significant challenges or came to a halt as they dealt with site closures, social distancing, quarantines, unattainable protocols, travel restrictions, supply chain disruptions, and staff and participant infections. DHTs helped alleviate these obstacles. But as with any new health care...

