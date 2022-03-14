Judge OKs Alpha Latam Ch. 11 Releases, Bondholder Fee Deal

By Rick Archer (March 14, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Monday said she would approve Colombian payday lender Alpha Latam Management's Chapter 11 liquidation plan with an agreement to pay a bondholder group's professional fees and the plan's non-debtor claim releases intact. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge J. Kate Stickles issued a virtual bench ruling finding the plan's releases of claims against third parties were consensual and that the settlement with the ad hoc bondholder group was fair to other creditors and a reasonable compensation for the group's contribution to the case. "Their role helped form consensus," she said. Alpha Latam and six affiliates, including four Colombian companies, one...

