Finance Co. Accused Of Fraud By SEC Agrees To $4.5M Deal

By Nathan Hale (March 14, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A court-appointed receiver has sought approval of a settlement that would bring in several million dollars for the estate of a Florida-based investment firm accused of defrauding hundreds of investors, while avoiding complicated litigation around the world. In a motion filed Friday in the Southern District of Florida, the receiver, Jonathan E. Perlman of Genovese Joblove & Battista PA, asked the court to approve a deal to sell TCA Fund Management Group Corp.'s interests in New Zealand electrical contractor JLE Ltd. and a related holding company to another interest holder in exchange for mutual releases of legal claims. "We're really excited...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS