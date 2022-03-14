Cooley, Willkie Match Cravath Pay Raises

By Emily Lever (March 14, 2022, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Cooley LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP on Monday announced their second round of associate raises in as many months, matching the latest Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP pay scale, Law360 Pulse has learned. After announcing Feb. 16 that it would raise base salaries to bring them in line with those announced by Milbank LLP in January — plus special bonuses — Cooley is set to up its pay scale again on April 1 for midlevel and senior associates by as much as $30,000 a year, the firm confirmed to Law360 Pulse. The salaries Cooley debuted last month started at $215,000...

