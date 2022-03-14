Animal Orgs Urge Justices To Keep Block On 'Ag Gag' Law

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 14, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Animal rights and environmental groups have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a Kansas federal court's ruling partially blocking a state law aimed at punishing undercover animal cruelty investigations at factory farms. The Tenth Circuit upheld the ruling in a split decision in August 2021, but Kansas has asked the justices to step in and restore the law. The Animal Legal Defense Fund, or ALDF, and other groups said in a reply brief filed Monday that the appeals court properly nullified parts of the law that violated their First Amendment right to free speech. Kansas' Farm Animal and Field Crop...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS