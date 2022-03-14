Manchin Says He Won't Back Biden's Fed Nominee Raskin

By Jon Hill (March 14, 2022, 1:18 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's bid to install Sarah Bloom Raskin in the top bank regulatory job at the Federal Reserve was dealt a critical blow on Monday when Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key centrist Democrat, announced he would not support her nomination, though the White House is pledging to press on. Manchin, who holds a pivotal swing vote in the evenly divided Senate, came out against Raskin's candidacy for Fed supervision vice chair in a statement that cited a need to stay "focused" on containing rising energy costs and inflation. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Sarah Bloom Raskin's "previous...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS