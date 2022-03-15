Natera Gets Mixed Rulings In Cancer Test Patent Suits

By Jasmin Jackson (March 15, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has handed down a mixed bag of rulings in two separate patent suits lodged by genetics tester Natera over cancer-detecting technologies, clearing the way for Natera's case against Inivata to continue, while shooting down Natera's bid to toss counterclaims by Genosity that it was attempting to shut out competition. U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark held Monday that Natera had sufficiently backed its claims that rival Inivata Ltd.'s liquid biopsy test infringes two of its cancer-detecting patents, denying Inivata's dismissal motion. Then in a separate order the same day, the judge found that Natera couldn't throw out...

