Democrats Move To Set A Dozen Fed. Court Confirmations

By James Arkin (March 14, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The confirmations of U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan to the Second Circuit and nearly a dozen of President Joe Biden's district court picks could happen as early as this week after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York on Monday made procedural motions on the Senate floor to end debate on the nominations. The district court picks are for vacancies in California, Georgia, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New York and Washington. They represent a little more than half of the judicial nominees who have received Judiciary Committee votes but have yet to be confirmed. The confirmations of U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS