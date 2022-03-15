Iowa Again Loses Legal Fight To Save 'Ag Gag' Law

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 15, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- An Iowa federal judge on Monday ruled that a state law aimed at preventing animal rights activists from filming farming practices violates the First Amendment's free speech protections. The law, which forbids the use of "deception" to either gain access to an agricultural facility or gain employment at one, runs afoul of the Constitution because it discriminates against a particular viewpoint as opposed to targeting a general subject matter, Chief U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose said in an order granting the Animal Legal Defense Fund's motion for summary judgment. Judge Rose, of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of...

