Choppy Waters Push Mutual Ship Insurers Toward Merger

By Martin Croucher (March 15, 2022, 4:15 PM GMT) -- Two of the U.K.'s largest marine mutual insurers, the Standard Club and North P&I, have said they are in talks over a potential mega-merger. The companies said in a joint statement on Monday that the merger would go ahead by February 2023 if the members of both mutuals give their approval. The proposed deal follows years of financial losses for both companies. Jeremy Grose, chief executive of the Standard Club, said the merged company would be one of the world's largest marine insurers. The two insurers "have the opportunity to create one of the world's leading and most influential P&I clubs,"...

